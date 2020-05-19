Loblaw to Purchase Majority of Zellers Prescription Files

Loblaw Companies Limited announced today its agreement to buy a majority of Zellers’ prescription files for approximately $35 million. This move, explained Loblaw in a statement, shows the company’s commitment toward becoming Canada’s health and wellness leader. Loblaw’s purchase of these files ensures the company will provide continuity of care to Zellers’ pharmacy customers.

The agreement under the purchase includes prescription files from 95 Zellers pharmacies across Canada, excluding British Columbia and Quebec.

"Our goal is to be the number one nutrition and health destination in Canada. We feed more Canadians than any other grocery retailer in the country and with this comes responsibility to help them make healthier food and lifestyle choices. Our pharmacy business plays an important role in this effort," said Michael Lovsin, senior vice-president, Health and Wellness, Loblaw Companies Limited. "This purchase offers an unprecedented opportunity for the continued growth of our pharmacy business."

Loblaw ensures pharmacy patients the highest level of quality care, service and convenience. This agreement also offers Zellers pharmacists and technicians the opportunity to join Loblaw’s already successful pharmacy network.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada

"We are pleased that Loblaw will be taking on a majority of our prescription files. Its industry leading health management programs and the proximity of Loblaw pharmacy locations to our own will benefit our patients," said Lori Fasano, general merchandise manager of Pharmacy for Zellers. "We will work closely with Loblaw to ensure a smooth transition plan and minimize any inconvenience to our customers."

Additionally under this agreement, Loblaw and Zellers promises its customers that their private information will remain protected in accordance to privacy legislation.