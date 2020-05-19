Article
Leadership & Strategy

Microsoft to rebuild Redmond Campus, adding 18 new buildings

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Microsoft has announced that it will be undertaking a “multi-year campus refresh project” at its 500-acre Redmond Campus, Washington, starting late next year that will see 6.7mn square feet of workspace renovated.

“This project represents a significant investment by the company, will involve roughly 2,500 construction and development jobs, and will take five to seven years to complete,” Said Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, on the company’s official blog.

See also:

The refresh project will include 18 new buildings, in addition to the $150mn that has been dedicated to improving the transportation infrastructure and other public spaces within the campus, such as sports fields.

“Today Microsoft has 125 buildings on our Redmond campus,” Smith continued. “When this project is complete, our main campus will be comprised of 131 buildings — including the equivalent of 180 football fields of new and renovated space — of modern workspace for the 47,000 employees who work here every day, plus room to expand operations and add up to 8,000 more people.”

The construction operation will completely transform the Redmond campus, revitalising the company’s facilities, many of which are 30 years old.

WashingtonMicrosoftconstructionRedmond Campus
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI