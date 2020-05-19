Article
Leadership & Strategy

Mississauga’s Maple Leaf Foods builds new manufacturing plant

By tarvicn vicn
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Maple Leaf Foods has revealed it will be building the largest plant-based foods facility in North America.

The Mississauga-based company will invest US$310mn into the plant, which will be located in Shelby, Indiana, in the US.

Construction on the project is expected to commence towards the end of spring this year, with the site anticipated to be operational by the end of 2020, CBC News reported.

The 230,000sqft plant will double the company’s capacity for plant-based protein products, and wills serve both the US and Canadian markets.

The site will allow room for expansion, and will lower the cost of production.

SEE ALSO:

“North American consumers are seeking more protein and more protein choices in their diet,” states Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods.

“Plant-based protein is on the cusp of becoming mainstream with incredible growth potential.”

“Our world-class research and development teams are shattering what were once thought to be the culinary boundaries of plant-based protein products, and our new facility will take those ideas from development to commercialization.”

The company first entered the plant-based protein market when acquiring Lightlife in 2017, which was followed by its acquisition of Field Roast.

ManufacturingMaple Leaf FoodsUS
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI