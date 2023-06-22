Building a real estate legacy in New York City

Arriving in NYC from Japan in 1967 with just US$200 in his pocket, as globalisation, sushi, and other Japanese goods were rising, Chris’s father carved out a niche in commercial real estate – working with companies like Toyota Motors, Mitsubishi, Kawasaki, Sony and many restaurant and hospitality companies to establish their first North American headquarters.

“This was the foundation of the value we brought to the world – highly technical commercial real estate transactions for those interested in NYC,” explains Chris, who joined his father in 2002, helping to establish HQ for Japanese retail giants including Uniqlo, MUJI, along with domestic firms seeking medium and small office spaces.

“My father taught me every aspect of the business. He taught me to push all parties when a deal looks like it is stalled, the technical aspects of a real estate transaction, and helped me tremendously with client management and relationships.”

Four years later and with two businesses already under his belt, Chris established Okada & Company, a commercial real estate company, which he has worked hard to build into a “dominant force in New York City commercial real estate”.

Today, the business, which has acquired five properties, and undertaken transactions of nearly US$1.5 billion in sales and leasing, represents 3 million square feet of commercial properties in Midtown Manhattan.

Among Chris’s many business highlights, the closing of his first sale with a gross commission of US$70,000, aged 23, is perhaps most pivotal.

“This was my ‘aha’ moment at 23 years old and established my drive for closing deals,” he tells Business Chief.

Dealing with the challenges

And while the company has since grown and Chris’s role as CEO has transformed, he still wears the hat of dealmaker (in addition to business development manager and team leader) and his dealmaking background informs his leadership style.

“I am a passionate coach, motivator, and wartime general… I greatly admire the calming, poised, perhaps even introverted, CEOs, but I am not that. I am more of a deal guy at heart, my greatest joy is closing deals.”

And he’s done plenty of those, counting his first acquisition, aided by his mentor Ira Fishman and the Gural family, and his securing US$1 billion in distressed commercial mortgages during the financial crisis, among his biggest achievements.

But Chris’s 21-year rise in NYC commercial real estate hasn’t been without challenges. The aftermath of 9/11, the financial crisis of 2008-2009, and the Covid-19 pandemic have all had a massive impact on the city of New York and on business.

Chris says he is currently witnessing market conditions not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. As is the case with the current economic climate – which Chris describes as the “most challenging office market in history”.

Office, retail and some hotel properties are experiencing low demand throughout the city and very few new deals are closing for these asset classes.

“And in an effort to fight inflation, the Federal Reserve has enacted one of the most aggressive monetary tightening policies ever, which can be felt nationwide by all – from leaders in the real estate industry to those trying to buy a house or car,” explains Chris.

“This too shall pass, but right now it is extremely difficult.”