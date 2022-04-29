PwC survey says cybercrime is biggest threat to business

5. External threats on the rise

Nearly 70% of organisations experiencing fraud reported that the most disruptive incident came via an external or collusion between external and internal sources. The impact of hackers and organised crime rings, which are among the most common external perpetrators, rose substantially in the last two years. Several factors are converging to drive a rise in external fraud. The increased frequency of data breaches in recent years will undoubtedly continue, raising the bar considerably for companies obligated to protect the private, personally identifiable information of their customers. The breaches will also challenge the knowledge-based authentication strategies that organisations have put in place to protect fraudster.





6. Digital platforms are the new fraud frontier

With the rise of digital platforms, these have become an increasing point of entry for many external fraudsters, with 40% of those encountering fraud experiencing some form of platform fraud. The rise of digital platforms, such as social media, ecommerce or services (rideshare, lodging) and ecommerce opens the door to many fraud and other economic crime risks that most firms are just beginning to appreciate. Platform risks can create a ripple effect, with the impact of fraud penetrating multiple organisational silos. Because platform fraud is an enterprise-wide problem, combating it requires an organisation-wide cross-functional effort with a diverse community of solvers.





7. ESG reporting fraud is on the rise

While just 8% of those organisations encountering fraud in the last 24 months experienced ESG reporting fraud – the act of altering ESG disclosures so that they do not truly reflect the activities or progress of an organisation – PwC predicts ESG reporting fraud to be an emerging risk of great concern. As ESG continues to increase in importance to stakeholders, the incentive to commit fraud in this area is likely to grow, the consultancy warns.





8. Supply chain fraud an emerging risk

Similarly, supply chain fraud also has the potential to cause greater disruption in the next few years. One in eight organisations experienced new incidents of supply chain fraud as a result of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and one in five sees supply chain fraud as an area of increased risk as a result of the pandemic.

PwC’s Global Economic Crime and Risk Survey 2022