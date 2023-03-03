CEO John Pagano, leading Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Global

Q. What other milestones will be hit in 2023?

This will be a pivotal year for our company. We’ll be opening our first three hotels and our dedicated airport, transforming The Red Sea from a project to a destination. We’re also pushing ahead with the remaining 13 hotels in the destination’s first phase, as well as eight resorts at Amaala. That’s enough to keep us busy for now, though we hope to make some exciting announcements throughout the year regarding our growing portfolio of projects and subsidiaries!

Q. You have just taken delivery of the villas for the Sheybarah Island resort. Is that a significant milestone?

The first of our orb-shaped over-water villas arrived at Sheybarah Island in early January. They were manufactured by Grankraft in the United Arab Emirates and shipped to us by sea. We’ll take delivery of the remaining villas throughout this year.

These amazing villas are clad in stainless steel and will perch above the crystal waters off Sheybarah Island, about 30 minutes by boat from the mainland. They’re a great example of the efforts we make to minimise our impact on the environment at The Red Sea. By having the villas manufactured off-site and shipped to us ready-made, we need only to install them, thus avoiding any potential disturbance to delicate wildlife habitats by having to construct them on-site.

Q. Tell us about the key partners involved in those villas?

Grankraft, based in the UAE emirate of Sharjah, is producing all 73 of our over-water and beach villas for Sheybarah Island. The villas themselves were designed by Killa Design, one of the Middle East’s top architectural firms. Mammoet is our transport and installation partner, and P&O Logistics is supplying the deck carrier vessels.

Q. How many partners do you rely on for the entire project?

Our ambition cannot be achieved by us alone, and we have a growing number of partners who bring not only the right expertise, but also the passion and commitment to innovation needed to support our mission to change the way tourism development is delivered.

Between The Red Sea and Amaala projects, we have already awarded more than 1,300 contracts worth in excess of SAR 25 bn ($6.6bn).

Q. How important are those partnerships for Red Sea Global’s success?

Our experience at Red Sea Global shows how important it is to work with like-minded partners, from our hotel operators to research institutions to sporting organisations. We can’t change the tourism business – or the world – by ourselves.

Partnerships are vital for innovation. We’ve worked closely with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in many ventures from the outset, and these collaborations have contributed greatly to our science-led approach to development.

Partnerships with the private sector are just as important. For example, we formed our first joint-venture last year with Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Co.; together, we’ll develop our Jumeirah The Red Sea, a 159-key resort on Shura Island. The joint venture demonstrates the private sector’s confidence in The Red Sea destination’s future success.

Equally, our hotel partners share our commitment to regenerative tourism, and I’ve already described our strategic partnership with The Ocean Race.