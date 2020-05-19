Sears Canada Announces New CEO

Sears Canada announced today Calvin McDonald as new President and CEO. Previously Executive Vice President, Conventional Division of Loblaw Companies Limited, McDonald’s has 18 years of extensive retail experience.

"The Board of Directors of Sears Canada is pleased to have attracted Mr. McDonald to lead Sears Canada and assume a position on the Board," said William C. Crowley, Chairman of the Board, Sears Canada Inc in a statement. "Calvin brings extensive retail experience, knowledge of on-line and customer-relationship technologies, an energetic and engaging leadership style, and an appreciation for the opportunity that Sears Canada represents. Calvin joins an experienced executive team - with success and expertise in department store and specialty retail, both in operations and merchandising."

Dene Rodgers, replaced by McDonald, thanked his associates for their support over the past years and says he looks forward to hearing the great progress Sears Canada is inevitably going to make. McDonald’s appointment as President and CEO is effective immediately.

"I am excited to join Sears Canada," said Mr. McDonald. "The executive team shares the Board's and my belief that Sears Canada has the potential to significantly increase its sales and profitability by better serving customers, by improving our brand offerings, by executing at a higher level in all channels, and by capitalizing on the affinity and affection that we Canadians have for this iconic retail brand. I particularly look forward to working with our vendors to achieve profitable and sustainable growth together."

This move is speculated by some as Sears preparation for the competition that will be crossing the border in upcoming years, such as Target. Trying to revive the Sears brand, McDonald’s highly regarded reputation as a fast-rising executive sounds like this position change is a step in the right direction.