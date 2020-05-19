The September Mag is live!

The September edition of the Business Review Canada is now live!

It’s September and I keep asking myself, “where did the summer go?”

As we begin to transition in to fall, I am once again reminded (mainly because of the men in the office) that football season is upon us. Jeff Barrett, CEO of Status Creative outlined the Top 10 NFL General Managers to celebrate the return of this American pastime.

Robert Spence, our resident movie buff, wrote a detailed abstract about mega director, producer and Hollywood success story Quentin Tarantino. Did you know he was a high school drop out? I was completely unaware of the adversity that Tarantino faced while trying to catch a break in tinsel town. Success doesn’t come easy, and that’s the moral of the Tarantino story.

Whether you are a CEO of a major corporation or a college graduate starting out in the mailroom, we all have one thing in common: our drive to be successful. The story of Quentin Tarantino is inspirational and hopefully it will encourage you to keep moving forward no matter the obstacles in your way.

Until next month…

Emily Couch

