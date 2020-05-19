Steve Jobs unveils Mac OS X Lion

Apple’s Steve Jobs is hosting the WWDC in San Francisco today to unveil the upcoming iCloud service, the Mac OS X Lion, and iOS 5, which is the latest operating software for Apple’s mobile devices. Jobs, who has donned on his typical attire of jeans and a black turtleneck, got on stage at 10 a.m. PST to say that WWDC 2011 sold out in two hours and 5,200 attendees were presently in Moscone Center. Apple executives Phil Schiller and Craig Federighi started out the conference with information about new software within Lion.

Schiller provided a bit of the history behind Mac OS X saying it was built 10 years ago on Unix and that Lion will have more than 250 new features, which include: