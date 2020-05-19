Article
Steve Jobs unveils Mac OS X Lion
By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Apple’s Steve Jobs is hosting the WWDC in San Francisco today to unveil the upcoming iCloud service, the Mac OS X Lion, and iOS 5, which is the latest operating software for Apple’s mobile devices. Jobs, who has donned on his typical attire of jeans and a black turtleneck, got on stage at 10 a.m. PST to say that WWDC 2011 sold out in two hours and 5,200 attendees were presently in Moscone Center. Apple executives Phil Schiller and Craig Federighi started out the conference with information about new software within Lion.
Schiller provided a bit of the history behind Mac OS X saying it was built 10 years ago on Unix and that Lion will have more than 250 new features, which include:
- Multi-touch gestures to include scrolling, tap to zoom, dynamically zoom, and swiping between photos
- Full-screen applications that allows a swipe gesture to get back to the desktop and then switch back to the app; Schiller says all of the standard Apple apps will be full screen out of the box
- Mission Control features that allow for new capabilities
- Mac App Store is built into Lion and will allow developers to build in in-app purchases, push notifications, etc.
- Launchpad can make a pinch gesture and apps fly onto the desktop screen
- The updated Resume program allows the launch of an application to be brought back to where the user quit prior
- AirDrop is a peer-to-peer network over WiFi in Finder to see what others are running or the option of dragging and dropping a document in someone else’s computer.
- Lion will only be available in the Mac App Store for $29.