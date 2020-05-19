Three ways to recharge your day by getting out of the office

You may be the CEO of a company, but it’s still important to take breaks and step outside of the office. After all, everybody needs to recharge their batteries at some point. How do you expect to come up with fresh and innovating ideas if you don’t ever clear your mind? Even if you don’t take a regular lunch break because, let’s face it, you are the boss, you should consider exploring these three tips every once in awhile to help promote both creativity and productivity.

Get up and move your body

Bad back? Stiff neck? If you spend all day sitting at a computer or stuck in an office, then you’re most likely familiar with these ailments. If you’re body isn’t working properly, how do you expect to bring your A game to the next meeting or business pitch? Don’t be afraid to get up and move your body! The best way to accomplish this is to take 30 to 90 minutes from you day and do some sort of exercise. Whether you enjoy running, lifting or biking, working out can not only make you feel better, but may also give you that clear head to come up with that next million dollar idea.

Network over lunch

No matter what type of business you’re involved in, you most likely never stop networking. After all, you never know when or where you’re going to meet that next great business connection. However, in order to properly network and meet new people, you need to get out of the office. Consider going to various business luncheons in the area—not only do you stand the chance of meeting someone, but you also get the opportunity to get out of the office and get a change of perspective. Better yet, by meeting new people who are also involved in your specific field, your passions for what you do can become rejuvenated. One of the keys to running a successful company is to never get burned out.

Treat yourself to something special

You deserve to be rewarded for all of your hard work. You may believe this to be true, but do you ever actually take the time to reward yourself? From time to time, it’s perfectly fine to pamper yourself. Whether you like to play golf, get facials and massages or have a nice glass of wine, you need to allow yourself to relax. During these times of calmness and relaxation, your mind should become clear and refreshed—but remember to turn off your smartphone and close your laptop. After you’ve properly refueled, you’ll be able to go back to the office, ready to tackle goals and new agendas.

