Article
Leadership & Strategy

Tim Cook to unveil iPhone 5 on October 4

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Finally, we have a date. Tim Cook, Apple’s new CEO, will unveil the iPhone 5 on October 4 making for his public debut on the big stage. Cook has been in the public eye before with the announcements of the new Apple products, but next month’s event will be the first time the new CEO will take the stage with his new title. And not to mention, his announcement and unveiling of the iPhone 5 is pretty major and has been long awaited by millions of Apple users and fans.

While the nation is so used to seeing Steve Jobs make these product announcements, reports are floating around that he may make a cameo appearance. We already know the anticipated next-generation iPhone will have sky rocketing sales, but a Jobs cameo would just make the day so much sweeter.

There hasn’t been any confirmed design elements from the iPhone 5, but we can imagine an improved camera and body, along with additions to the operating system, will be on the forefront. And there is already a long line of Americans who can’t wait to make their smartphone upgrade.

Reports are suggesting that the product will be available mid-October and we can’t wait to see what sorts of pandemonium the product launch will create throughout the states. Stay tuned for any updates and iPhone 5 speculations. 

AppleSteve JobsiPhone 5Apple CEO
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI