Travel much? Three business accessories every CEO needs

As the CEO of a company, do you often find yourself traveling for business? If you spend a lot of time at the airport, in a plane or in a hotel room, then you may already be well aware of various items that you should never leave the home without. If you’re not sure of these essential items, then considered the following three items; you never know when they might come in handy!

Timbuk2 Copilot Roller (luggage)

First things first: you’re going to need luggage. This stylish piece will allow you to have room for both wet and dry storage needs. Better yet, this bag is light, durable and fits most carry-on requirements. After all, if you’re traveling for a short business trip, there’s really no need to go through the hassle of checking a bag, right?

Kensington Absolute Power (power accessory)

How important is power? Let’s see—power is needed for cell phones, lap tops, iPods and iPads, etc. In fact, you probably need power more than you actually believe you do, specifically if you’re traveling for long periods of time. This device can help ensure that all of your devices stay charged with up to 100 watts of power. Best of all, the tool is small and light to carry or pack.

Universal plug adapters (power accessory)

Do you often find yourself traveling to a different country? If so, then this power accessory is definitely for you! Power outlets often differ from country to country. Therefore, this adapter will allow you to charge your phone or computer via any type of outlet.

