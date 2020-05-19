Article
Leadership & Strategy

Twitter appoints first female board member

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Marjorie Scardino, former CEO of publishing firm Pearson, has joined Twitter’s board as its first ever female director. Until Scardino’s appointment on Thursday 5th December 2013, Twitter has always had an entirely male board.

The social networking giant has faced criticism for a lack of diversity within its upper ranks. Sallie Krawcheck, formed executives at Bank of America Corp. went as far to say that the absence of women on Twitter’s board was ‘a joke’.

The absence of a female voice from the board has been described as ‘the only dark cloud’ over Twitter’s highly successful IPO in November. Similarly, Facebook had no female directors on its board when it went public in May 2012. It has since appointed two female directors including Chief Operation Officer, Sheryl Sandberg.

Scardino is the first major appointment at Twitter since it went public.

Read related articles on Business Review USA

About Marjorie Scardino

Scardino is a former lawyer and brings a wealth of international media experience to the board. Over the course of five years she helped turn Pearson into the world’s largest book publisher and expanded the company’s education business while focusing on technology.

On Thursday, Scardino took to Twitter for the first time. She tweeted: “There couldn’t be a more exciting time in Twitter’s history to join!”

It is believed that Scardino will be tasked with helping the San Francisco company build its advertising business. A second announcement is expected today (Thursday 5th December) which will focus on a new retargeted advertising campaign.

Read more about Scardino's appointment:

Business leadersTwitterFemale business leadersbusinesswomen
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI