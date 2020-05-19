U.S. travelers make the trip to Canada—3 business tips to prepare for tourist seasons

The fact that US tourist trips to Canada hit a seven year high this past June is quite a feat, considering the act of traveling has become both hassling and expensive. But due to the fact that the Canadian dollar averaged around 80 cents US during the summer month, Americans seemed to be inclined to take almost two million trips to Canada—the most since passport requirements came into effect seven years ago.

Originally reported by our sister brand Business Review Canada, this new tourist trend is expected to keep growing!

RELATED TOPIC: Four tips for stress-free travel

Depending on the city and type of business, tourism trends can vary. For example, a particular city or store that is popular around Christmastime may not have the same attraction during the spring or summer months, and vice versa.

The following three tips can help business owners everywhere! It doesn’t matter if your tourist season is winter, spring, summer or fall—these pointers work year-round, and for all types of companies.

Prepare your marketing strategies

As a business owner, you’re probably well-aware that the act of planning is very important. This idea is particularly true when it comes to marketing. If your “busy season” is during the fall, then you need to give yourself an adequate amount of time to advertise and showcase why your business is an attraction that shouldn’t be missed.

For example, Chicago is always a popular destination during this time. Therefore, sites and stores on famous Michigan Avenue that include the Art Institute of Chicago, the Magnificent Mile and the Billy Goat Tavern should get ready for an increase in attention.

Prepare for seasonal assistance

Depending on the popularity of your city or business, you may need to consider hiring seasonal workers. Again, if you plan to hire more people to assist with the tourist season, then you need to do so before the season actually starts. After all, you need to give yourself time to train the new workers.

During winter months, Key West, Florida becomes a hot spot, as tourists from all over the world want to trade snowy weather for beaches and sun. Therefore, businesses that could possibly benefit from seasonal help include the Key West Museum of Art & History, the Ernest Hemingway House and any bar or restaurant on Duval Street.

Prepare to impress your tourists

If you already have tourists coming to see or enjoy your business or location, then create an event for them! What better way to show customer appreciation (and generate even more buzz for your business) than by hosting your own event? These events can be holiday themed, or you can even consider teaming up with similar businesses to your own to form one huge event.

San Francisco, though visited year-round, is quite popular during summer months. Therefore, businesses on Market Street, North Beach, Chinatown and Little Italy may consider planning a special summer event or combining forces to offer special prices or products to accommodate the season.

RELATED TOPIC: What can businesses in the United States learn from Sears Canada losing its CEO?

[SOURCES: CBC News, U.S News, sba.gov]

Let's connect!

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA!