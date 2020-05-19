Article
Walmart Canada continues expansion of ecommerce offering, with 22 new Grocery Pickup locations

By baddey dey`
May 19, 2020
As part of its continued push to provide a competitive ecommerce offering in Canada, Walmart Canada has opened 22 new Grocery Pickup locations, each with its Mobile Check-In facility
 
The service, as of 23 October, is now available at stores in Regina, Halifax, Moncton, Victoria, and Quebec City.
 
Mobile Check-In, available through the Walmart App, allows customers to check-in half an hour before they are due to collect their orders, notifying staff at their local store to prepare the order for immediate collection on arrival.
 
Lee Tappenden, president and CEO of Walmart Canada, said in the press release:
 
“Walmart is always looking for innovative approaches to help our customers save time and money and we’re constantly trying new things.”
 
“We’re thrilled to offer the Mobile Check-in technology to customers, potentially shaving valuable minutes off their online grocery pickup experience.”
 
In the statement, Walmart Canada simultaneously announced plans to introduce its Pickup Towers to store across the country.
 
The high-tech, 16-foot tall units dispense customers’ online orders in less than a minute.
 
Walmart Canada has in recent times accelerated efforts to modernize its customer offerings, from a recently announced CA$175mn initiative to significantly upgrade many of its locations to launching grocery delivery services in collaboration with firms such as Instacart and Food-X.
