Walmart Plans $450 million expansion in Canada

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Walmart Canada announced today major expansion plans nationwide with at least 37 supercentre projects to be completed by late January 2014. To support said growth and expansion, Walmart also announced its plans to expand its distribution network.

Throughout this expansion process, Walmart is investing $450 million into the Canadian economy, with expectations of supercentre projects to create 7,000 jobs in store operations, trade and construction.

“Our associates across the country have done an incredible job this past year serving our customers and opening a record number of new stores and supercentres,” said Shelley Broader, president and CEO of Walmart Canada. “This year, we are ramping up our focus on lowering prices and helping customers lower their cost of living, as we continue to bring our supercentre format to more Canadians.”

The expansion, remodel or relocation of existing stores plus the addition of new supercentres is expected to add 1.4 million square feet of retail to Walmart’s existing presence in Canada.

“We’re truly delighted to be adding a full grocery section to more locations across the country, including the opening of our first supercentres in the Maritimes,” said Ms. Broader. “We look forward to helping our customers coast-to-coast save money on groceries as well as their general merchandise purchases.”

At end of construction, Walmart Canada will have 388 stores in Canada. 

