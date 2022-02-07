EY exclusive: “Sustainability is everybody’s business”

Sustainability. It’s the mantra of the moment when it comes to business success – an essential area of focus for any organisation serious about remaining relevant. It is also an opportunity – a chance to differentiate from the competition while also doing ‘good’. It’s a fact: sustainability is good for business, and businesses need to adapt swiftly.

That is nothing new, but when the Big Four consultancy firms (Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC) allocate their leading minds to helping clients create business value from sustainability and accelerate transitions to a lower-carbon future, you know it is top of the agenda.

Steve Varley stepped into a newly created role at EY that was the first of its kind among the Big Four, leading the consultancy’s climate change and sustainability agenda globally while also leading EY’s overall environmental sustainability strategy across the US$36bn professional services organisation and its 300,000 people.

It’s fair to say Varley doesn’t just ‘walk the walk’ when it comes to sustainability but leads others along the route. EY achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, became carbon-negative in 2021, and has a net-zero commitment for 2025.

Varley is also founding co-chair of the S30 – a group of 30 Chief Sustainability Officers from some of the world’s leading businesses, launched in 2020 in collaboration with HRH The Prince of Wales’ Sustainable Markets Initiative.

In this exclusive interview, Varley discusses his new role, the challenges ahead for global organisations, and what business leaders need to do right now to secure our future.

Steve, please explain your role at EY?

I help EY clients create business value from sustainability and ESG, from reframing strategy and accelerating transformation to how they govern, operate and build trust. I also lead EY’s overall environmental sustainability strategy and decarbonisation efforts, including our carbon ambition, which saw us become carbon negative in 2021 and will get us to net zero in 2025.

You joined EY in 2005 – how has the consultancy changed during that time?

EY has changed a lot in the past 15 years, in many ways driven by the introduction of disruptive technologies like AI and blockchain to help clients tackle big challenges. However, one of the biggest changes I’ve seen is the move across all EY service lines – assurance, tax, consulting and strategy and transactions – towards a model that is focused on helping clients build long-term value for all their stakeholders, especially their shareholders.

This focus on stakeholder capitalism is the bedrock of the EY strategy, called “NextWave”, through which all 312,000 EY people contribute to helping create and protect long-term value for clients and wider society.

Do you think sustainability is top of the corporate agenda right now?

Yes – sustainability is increasingly being viewed as extremely important by business leaders. For some leaders, the starting point is ESG but a major theme for most is carbon reduction and the climate.

Even before COP26, business was beginning to realise its crucial role in tackling the climate crisis. Many companies have set net-zero targets, and more are being announced every day. In Glasgow, business was highly visible, and we heard multiple world leaders reference the growing role of the private sector in their speeches.

And it’s not just about decarbonisation – businesses are also looking at the impact of issues like biodiversity and nature loss, water shortages, the circular economy, and plastics. But the bottom line is that businesses need to shift focus away from setting targets that may be many years in the future to reducing their absolute emissions today – and evidencing action each year.

Is aiming to be net-zero by 2025 ambitious, or achievable? What are the biggest challenges?

It is ambitious but it’s also achievable. We’re a professional services organisation and our biggest asset is our people, so we don’t face many of the same complexities and challenges as some industries. It’s going to take some businesses longer to adapt, but those that can move faster, like EY, need to do so.

A big challenge we face is helping our people take actions that will reduce their carbon footprint as they go about their work – for example, by taking fewer flights. We have a seven-point carbon point action plan to help us achieve our carbon ambition and part of that is the EY Engagement Carbon Calculator, which is a tool that enables EY people to assess the amount of carbon they emit, has been a big help in helping our people understand and then work to reduce their carbon footprint when delivering client work.

Members of our Global Executive – the most leadership body at EY – also have their performance judged against progress on our ESG metrics, which include our carbon reduction ambition. This is important because it helps set the tone right from the top of the organisation.