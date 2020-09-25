UPS announces new environmental commitments

In the announcement made by UPS, the company highlighted the increased urgency when it comes to supporting environmental and social justice efforts. With this in mind the company has announced its latest commitments, to plant over 50mn trees by 2030, in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The new commitments build upon the company’s effort for environmental stewardship and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. While the planting of trees will have a measurable environmental impact, UPS has developed its strategy to focus on improving the lives of black and underserved communities in the US as well as developing areas around the world.

Its ambition is to help address environmental injustices by “improving air quality, fostering better health outcomes, more job opportunities, more social engagement and creating safer and healthier neighborhoods.,” stated UPS .

“Through our collaborative programs with leading environmental organisations we’ve learned the critical importance and positive impact on the health of our communities. We are launching this effort to focus our environmental programs in low-income and underserved communities,” commented Eduardo Martinez, President of The UPS Foundation and UPS Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

“By taking this approach, we are using the power of our commitment to social justice, equity and the environment to bring life-enhancing changes that can restore the ability for our communities to thrive.”

The latest commitments made by UPS, follows the previous success the company had in surpassing 20mn volunteer hours in communities, as well as planting over 15.4mn trees in 66 countries in collaboration with its partners.

The company also reports that over 170,00 of trees planted were done so by UPS employees who brought friends and family along.

Image source: UPS

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America .