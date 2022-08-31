Why becoming a B Corp is good for business

Benefits of becoming a B Corp

In fact, the benefits of being a B Corp are multiple, not least being part of a thriving community of dynamic, fast-growing, high-performing companies. It’s a community Amy describes as “warm, open, and collaborative” and one with a shared understanding that whatever your size or sector, you are all working towards a common goal. Upon certification, B Corps join the B Hive, a platform where they can connect, communicate, and collaborate.

Numerous studies suggest being B Corp fuels company growth. According to a B Lab UK Community Survey 2021, the headcount growth rate for B Corps was 15% between 2018 and 2021 vs the UK national average of 1%. And, 2018 analysis by the Yale Center for Business and the Environment shows the link between sustainability and resilience, calling B Corps “just good business” and acknowledging B Corps’ unique ability to attract and retain talent.

Amy tells Business Chief that 70% of candidates recruited by B Corps in the last three months mentioned B Corp in the interview process. She cites a company she is currently beginning the B Corp journey with, who say they are losing applicants who don’t want to work for them as they don’t have a purpose.

Organic says its clients and customers see B Corps certification as a ‘nice to have’, but it is by no means a dealmaker. However, where certification is vital is in the agency’s ability to attract and retain the best employees.

“We’ve found that most of our recent new starters reference B Corp as part of their decision to work at Organic. Meanwhile, most of our legacy staff had input into the decision to get certified in the first place. It’s a big deal for us. For all of us.

“In a tight labour market, I expect to see this rise in importance. Yes, employees want to be well-paid but more than that they want to be inspired. They want to work somewhere that shares their views and concerns and where they feel they are enabling positive change. For us, B Corps on its own isn’t that but it is an important and visible piece of the puzzle.”

And this is only likely to increase, not just as top talent becomes tougher to source, but because the Gen Z are demanding more. New data from Bupa reveals that one in three (31%) would turn down roles in companies with poor ESG credentials and over half (54%) would take a pay cut to work for a business that reflects their ethics.

B Corp isn’t the only approach for businesses looking to be socially and environmentally responsible and impactful, but it is the “poster child”, says Ben, who believes it is B Corp’s approach and blue-chip community that makes it such a powerful force.

“For some businesses, like Etsy, the B Corps’ framework won’t be desirable or necessary,” says Ben. “These organisations are clear on what they want and need to do, and they find the undeniable B Corps admin more of a hindrance than a help. My experience however is that these organisations, although brilliant, are in the minority. Most of us need some guidance.”