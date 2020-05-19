5G: driving Canada’s digital future

As 5G usage continues to grow worldwide, Canadian telecoms company Rogers Communications has introduced the country’s first network.

In an announcement on 15 January 2019, Rogers stated that the wheels are in motion to bring 5G to downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. The company’s hope is that the network will expand into over 20 additional markets by the end of 2020.

Since 1985, Rogers has invested $30bn in its wireless networks. The focus and commitment of the company has played a part in ensuring that Canadians have received the fastest and most reliable telecoms services available.

“5G is the biggest technological evolution since the launch of wireless in Canada. We are making the right investments, building the right partnerships and deploying the right technology to bring Canadians the very best of 5G,” commented Joe Natale, President and CEO. “5G will not only power businesses, it will fuel entire industries and drive Canada’s digital future.”

Top three applications for 5G

AI vehicles: 5G’s massive connectivity abilities and super-fast speed - estimated to be 10,000+ Mbps by Speedtest, over 8,000 Mbps faster than 4G - will enable self-driving vehicles to reach their full potential. Instant traffic updates, 3D maps of cities uploaded and updated constantly to ensure accuracy, and communication between the vehicle and infrastructure like traffic lights, speed cameras, etc, will allow for a truly automated driving experience.

Automated power grids: The energy industry will receive a major boon from the availability of 5G, as the increased connectivity of power grids means adjustments can be made in seconds. Energy supplies that used to require constant monitoring and careful adjustment can instead be pre-set to run at the right level and be automatically maintained, with 5G facilitating the lighting-fast responses required.

VR for retailers: With companies such as VironIT, Next/Now, and Groove Jones pioneering the development of virtual reality software, 5G’s added capabilities could introduce a new era of commercial applications for VR technology. New innovations currently in development include ‘smart shelves’, the ability to track store inventories in real time, and digital signage that can be personalised in-store. Augmented-reality tech may also have an important role in the fashion industry, with customers able to virtually ‘demo’ clothing and alter it to their taste before it is manufactured.

