Article
Technology & AI

Amazon announces expansions to Echo product lineup

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Amazon has announced a range of new Echo devices to be added to its product line-up during a press event at its Seattle headquarters.

The ecommerce leader showcased some of the new voice-controlled devices including the Echo Spot, specialising in video call, a second different unit tailored for gaming, and another for phone calls.

These were in addition to Amazon’s reveal of the Echo Plus, a multi-purpose home hub device that will be able to control a multitude of third party products without requiring a separate data linking device.

See also:

“There’s no apps. There’s no skills. It just works out of the box,” said David Limp, Amazon’s Senior Vice President.

The move is Amazon’s attempt to retain its significant monopoly in the smart-speaker device range, currently making up 75% of the US market, with as many as 15mn echo devices having been sold to date.

Google has a similar competing product, Google Home. However, this is significantly lagging behind Amazon at the moment in terms of popularity, and the release of Amazon’s new product range is likely only going to make it more difficult for the tech company to close the gap.

AmazonAmazon Echo
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI