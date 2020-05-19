Amazon Web Services announces new $5 per person WebLink Service

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced on Wednesday the launch of its new fully-managed service, Amazon WorkLink. Enabling companies to provide employees with secure internet access to internal websites without the use of VPNs or custom browsers, WorkLink delivers a non-cached, fully functional, graphical representation of the web content to the user.

The service operates through a proprietary app and eliminates the need for companies to build and maintain complicated infrastructure and software deployments to secure access to internal content on authorized mobile devices outside of the firewall. Amazon WorkLink also reduces the risk of information loss or theft by ensuring that content is never stored or cached on devices. The service costs $5 per person per month.

“When talking with customers, all of them expressed frustration that their workers don't have an easy and secure way to access internal content, which means that their employees either waste time or don't bother trying to access content that would make them more productive,” said Peter Hill, Vice President of Productivity Applications at AWS. “With Amazon WorkLink, we're enabling greater workplace productivity for those outside the corporate firewall in a way that IT administrators and security teams are happy with and employees are willing to use.”

SEE ALSO:

The application can be configured directly through the AWS management console, after which users can use corporate credentials to safely access approved websites. AWS announced on Wednesday that business and financial software company Intuit Inc, information technology company Unisys, investment firm Oak Hill Advisors, business technology solutions firm Brillio, consulting partnership Privo, and cloud services provider Eplexity are among the service’s first customers.

“Our clients frequently say they struggle with securing mobile access to internal web resources without restricting employee productivity,” said Mickey Davis, global vice president of Managed Workplace Services, Unisys. “With Amazon WorkLink, end users can securely perform important tasks – such as resolving customer support requests, reviewing important business reports and approving budget requests or expense reports – in seconds using just their phones. We are testing Amazon WorkLink at Unisys to access our training wiki and trouble ticketing system, and we’re excited at the prospect of using it to empower our clients and their workers as well.”