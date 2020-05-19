Article
AT&T confirms purchase of online advertising company AppNexus

By mcpherrin mcpherrin
May 19, 2020
The US-based telecommunications company, AT&T, has announced the purchase of online advertising firm AppNexus.

AppNexus, which runs a leading global advertising marketplace that offers enterprise technology products for digital advertising, joins AT&T advertising and analytics which is fronted by CEO Brian Lesser.

The advertising company will utilise its knowledge in machine learning, engineering and advanced analytics to increase AT&T’s ad-supported offerings across its portfolio.

AT&T is set to invest in and develop AppNexus’ technology as it seeks to fit in with AT&T’s first-party data, distribution and premium video content.

It is anticipated that AT&T has approximately 170mn direct-to-consumer relationships across its wireless, video and broadband businesses.

Mr Lesser said: “This is an important milestone in the young history of our company.”

“With the addition of AppNexus, I’m excited about the role AT&T will play in rethinking advertising not just for today, but for the future — advertising that’s better for brands, publishers and consumers.”

Following the successful purchase, AppNexus’ co-founder and CEO, Brian O’Kelley, will report to Mr Lesser and will resume his role in fronting the integration process with AT&T.

