In the raucous outpouring of Black Friday deals and steals, a leaked Apple ad from 9to5Mac caught our attention for its mystery and potential gadget savings.

According to 9to5Mac, a trusted source gave details on Apple’s annual Black Friday sale including a screengrab of the prices for coveted items like iPads and MacBook Airs. The images appear to be from an internal staff leaflet or flyer detailing the Apple Store’s Black Friday deals.

Here’s the breakdown: the iMac, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are discounted by $101 at $1098, $898, and $1098 respectively.

The iPod nano and iPod touch have discounts ranging from $11 for the 8 GB and 16 GB storage sizes to a $21-$41 discount for the iPod touch. Discounts on iPads will go from $41-$61 according to capacity.

Accessories are also being discounted with $11 off the iPad 2 Smart Cover, the Apple Wireless Keyboard and the Apple Wireless Magic Trackpad. Deals on the AirPort Extreme, Time Capsule, and AirPort Express are also being offered. Music lovers will appreciate the $5 off a $50 iTunes/App Store/iBookstore gift card.

Third-party accessories such as Western Digital hard drives, the mophie JuicePack Air and Speck CandyShell iPhone 4/4S case are also on sale. The prices put out by the flyer are more consumer-friendly than normal, with high-end items like the Jambox by Jawbone and the Bowers & Wilkins C5 Stereo headset being discounted by $51.95.

In brief, the sale is comparable to previous Black Friday discounts with deals on higher capacity iPads and iPods. Only time will tell if the leaked ad is true but in the meantime, the Apple lover can dream.

The Apple website itself has remained mum on details about their long-awaited sale.