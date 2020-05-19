Article
Technology & AI

Best of 2012: PIPA and SOPA Co-Sponsors Use Facebook to Abandon Bills

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

This week we are highlighting the top stories for Business Review North America in 2012. Check back to see which stories make the cut.

In early January 2012, the Internet community was threatened by the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and the Protect IP Act (PIPA) bills. Generating a lot of attention about the regulation of online piracy, many of the Internet audience thought the bills went too far in censoring the Internet, including some famous websites.

This led Google, Reddit and Wikipedia to blackout their page in protest on January 18th, an effective call to action of their communities’ involvement in the debate.

Business Review North America’s most popular story of 2012 detailed the path U.S. Congress members took in abandoning each bill after the blackouts took effect.

See the story here:

http://www.businesschief.com/technology/pipa-and-sopa-co-sponsors-use-facebook-to-abandon-bills

GoogleFacebookpoliticsWikipedia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI