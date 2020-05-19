Bizzack Construction: paving the way to a more connected Buchanan County

Few pieces of infrastructure are more important to the health and vitality of a region than its roadways. Connecting rural areas, remote destinations and urban centers, direct and well-maintained roads promote commerce and literally bridge gaps between communities.

In Virginia, the Corridor Q/U.S. Route 460 Connector Phase II project is bridging a 6.2 mile gap in Buchanan County—creating a new stretch of four-lane limited access highway between Phase I of the project near the Kentucky Border and the start of the future U.S. Route 121 (Coalfields Expressway). It is a difficult, mountainous stretch of land to navigate, requiring just the right contractor with the right skill sets to do the job well. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) partnered with general contractor Bizzack Construction on a design-build contract to take this stretch of road to rough-grade and make the vision of Route 460’s new Appalachian pathway a reality.

Building new connections

The Corridor Q project brings some significant benefits to Buchanan County. “It’s part of an overall project to bring better access to the community,” says Stewart Gaither, Vice President of Bizzack Construction.

As U.S. Route 460 is completed, it will create a stronger connection between Buchanan and the rest of Virginia, but also far beyond.

“US-460 runs through several states, so this will help connect this area with better roads to provide economic development and job opportunities while we’re doing the work,” says Gaither. “Then afterward it will provide the ability for these people to travel to other places for jobs, or to bring jobs to the community.”

To read more about Bizzack Construction, its Route 460 connector project, opportunities for coal synergy and safety standards, check out the full article in this month's Business Review USA & Canada.