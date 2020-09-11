Article
Cisco Meraki/Microsoft Azure support the transition to cloud

By Georgia Wilson
September 11, 2020
Cisco Meraki announces its collaboration with Microsoft Azure to support connectivity for those transitioning workloads to the cloud...

The announcement made by Cisco Meraki reports its collaboration with Microsoft to support and simplify the process of moving workloads to the cloud. 

As the number of organisations shifting their workloads into cloud environments, Cisco highlights the importance of having secure and optimised access to business-critical resources. 

“As customer use of multi-cloud environments continues to increase, providing secure and optimised access to business-critical resources is more important than ever,” commented Lawrence Huang, VP of Product Management, Cisco Meraki. 

Due to the complexity of establishing and maintaining communication between cloud hosted resources, Cisco and Microsoft aim to support and simplify this process with their collaborative efforts. 

“Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to deliver solutions that allow secure and optimal access to workloads in multiple clouds with recognised leaders like Microsoft. Through this collaboration, customers can securely connect to the Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN service, with the signature simplicity they have come to expect from Cisco Meraki,” added Huang.

Cisco will provide its automated Cisco SD-WAN secure connectivity from its Cisco Meraki MX appliances directly to the Azure Virtual WAN service. This new capability will help customers optimise their branch to Azure connectivity irregardless of their location.

“Organisations are increasingly looking to adopt Microsoft’s Azure Virtual WAN service as a way to connect their branch SD-WAN appliances to our global network for optimal access to Azure resources. With Cisco SD-WAN powered by Cisco Meraki, we can make connectivity a seamless experience for our customers,” commented Reshmi Yandapalli, principal product manager, Microsoft Corp. 

Key benefits highlighted by Cisco and Microsoft as a result of the companies’ collaboration include: simplicity, easy to use, security and change management capabilities.

