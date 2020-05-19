Article
Costolo outlines Twitter’s direction to go mainstream with capital M

By Tomás H. Lucero
May 19, 2020
As of the first quarter of 2015, Twitter averaged 236 million monthly active users, according to Statista. Those are big numbers, mainstream numbers. However, they are not mainstream with a capital M numbers. By comparison, Facebook has 1.44 billion monthly active users as of March 31. This difference is one that Twitter—read the firm’s investors—wants to see significantly shrunk. They want the micro-blogging social media site to become a “global” network on a massive scale.

In a recent question and answer session at the Code conference in Southern California, Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, talked about what Twitter needs to do to secure its future as a product. Quoted in Tech Crunch, he said, “It’s all about migrating a company from a world of being tech-centric, follow-based, reverse-chronologic-centric to a mix of that and curated, media-centric relevance-based content,” he said. The writing is on the wall: Twitter is moving towards more curation, relevance and media.

Reporters who follow Twitter closely, like Matthew Panzarino (@panzer), saw this coming, but also have some original insight. Writing in Tech Crunch, Panzarino says, “We’re going to see a more algorithmic and curated Twitter alongside the ‘chronological’ Twitter that early users have come to know and (sometimes) love.”

Panzarino thinks that the coming changes will be unpalatable for long-term users but necessary for Twitter to break out. “That mix may not please long-time users who are in love with a real-time chronological feed, but they’re a necessary change in order for Twitter to reach the scale and breadth of surface area it needs to monetize and to serve a larger, less tech-centric, audience,” he writes.

These are the growing pains of a firm on the threshold of its next growth cycle.

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Tackling diversity though data and technology

