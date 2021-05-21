Gartner: AI-based guided selling improves sales execution
Sales leaders are facing unprecedented changes in B2B buying behaviours, customer expectations, technology and the talent needed to drive results. And many of these changes have been brought about by COVID-19 with traditional forms of guided selling having undergone considerable change.
“The pandemic exposed cracks in many organisation’s sales processes,” says Tad Travis, research VP at Gartner, and as a result, sales leaders have increasingly looked into how AI can enable improved sales results.
“Knowing that sales process discipline must be improved to increase the chances of closing new deals, sales leaders are investigating new data-driven, AI-based guided selling functions for improving sales execution.”
Gartner analysts say that traditional forms of guided selling, both as a sales process methodology and as technology, have proved to be limited. They lack a data-driven approach and do not provide statistically relevant recommendations that guide sellers to win deals.
AI-based guided selling has transformed guided selling capabilities
According to Gartner, B2B sales organisations should help sellers improve sales execution and increase the chances of closing new deals by adding AI-based guided selling to their sales technology stack.
AI-based guided selling has four main components and comes in two forms:
- Prescriptive – recommended next best actions that reveal statistically relevant indicators about sales process steps
- Predictive – insights that reveal statistically relevant indicators about sales process steps
Therefore, rather than requiring sellers to decide what to do next to move a relationship, deal or quote forward, sellers can instead rely on statistically derived analytics.
And while the “value proposition of AI-based guided selling is undeniable”, says Travis, “it is not an immediate solution for better sales execution, as organisations with data quality or process issues may not be able to take advantage immediately”.
Implementing AI-based guided selling
Before implementing AI-based guided selling, Gartner recommends that sales leaders follow the below four actions, with more guidance available in its report, Optimise Sales Execution with Artificial Intelligence for B2B Guided Selling
- Educate all sales partners on the foundational elements of AI-based guided selling, focusing on the importance of collecting the microlevel actions of engagement that sellers undertake within the span of an active deal.
- Identify sales process steps and business outcomes that are unique to the organization’s processes to find the best-fit solution.
- Update the sales technology roadmap by selecting the form of AI-based guided selling technology that is most relevant to the sales organization’s lead, opportunity, sales enablement and quote management use cases.
- Prioritize where AI-based guided selling functions would be most relevant by identifying the parts of the organization’s sales value chain that are prone to the highest amounts of human-educated guessing, or that require the most amount of business rule evaluation.
Tech salaries in the US continue to rise, report Dice
While the pandemic may have halted pay increases and slowed salary raises for many sectors, the tech and IT sector in the US witnessed growth with tech job salaries rising by 3.6% in 2020, with expected to continue to rise throughout 2021, according to the Dice 2021 Tech Salary Report.
This is hardly surprising given the pandemic and the increase in rates of digital transformation by businesses.
“Across nearly industry, COVID-19 accelerated priorities with regard to digitisation and digital transformation,” states the report. “Whereas e-commerce portals and digital offerings may have once been an afterthought for some organisations, the need for such features quickly became vital to organisational survival particularly for brick-and-mortar stores that had to temporarily close their doors.”
Biggest rises for cybersecurity analysts and data scientists
The occupations experiencing the biggest salary increases are those helping organizations process and analyze data, digitize and innovate their product offerings, ensuring their businesses remain efficient, profitable and crucially safe during the pandemic.
Due to the widespread adoption of remote work, which led to increased security vulnerabilities, cybersecurity analysts were, and continue to be, in demand, and this role saw the largest growth in salary of any occupation, up 16.3% to US$103.106..
As companies seek lower costs and faster product delivery, hiring of devops specialists who can help teams innovate faster and become more efficient, has become more common. This means develops engineers also saw significant pay rises of 12.2% (US$115,125).
It’s not just down to the pandemic that tech jobs are in demand, however, with longer-term trends in play. This is relevant to data scientists in particular, an increasingly in-demand role that saw one of the highest wage increases of 2020 at 12.8% (US$119.898) – due to data becoming increasingly valuable to businesses across nearly every industry.
And it’s a trend set to increase throughout 2021 and onwards. “Data-related professions will no doubt see their worth continue to increase, as businesses bind their long-term strategies to data analytics,” states the report.
Tech support engineers are also in demand given the salary increase to 8.2% (US$68,651), as are cloud engineers (up 6.3% to US$136,479).
When it comes to falling salaries in tech, it is the more traditional IT roles that are suffering with database admin staff, whose jobs are increasingly being automated, seeing salary declines of 4.9% and help desk technicians down 4%.
AI-based skills in high demand
When it comes the highest-paying skills, the trends of the past few years continue to dominate, with businesses nation-wide continuing to realise the importance of collecting, storing, cleaning and analysing enormous amounts of data.
The highest average salary increases were for the skills of RabbitMQ messaging broker, Vagrant for virtual-environment processing and the OmniGraffle diagramming tool.
AI skills saw a YOY salary increase of 7.3% (to US$131,907), while Machine Learning skills rose 3.1% to US$125,197. Natural Language Processing, which allows software to understand the nuances of human speech, and is vital to many emerging AI apps, rose 4.8% and MapReduce, a programming model vital for Big Data, also increased 2.1%.
2020 also saw a rise in interest in newer tools and frameworks, resulting in a compensation rise in these areas too, with more businesses becoming interested in Blockchain skills, with salaries increasing 5.2%.
Austin and Orlando among highest-paying tech states
Tech wages rose both in original tech hub, Silicon Valley, and Boston by 2.4%, which corresponds with the national average wage, suggesting their status as well-established tech hubs is alive and well.
However, it was in rising tech hub cities like Austin and Orlando, many of which are welcoming tech giants and startups following an exodus of some firms from Silicon Valley, where tech salaries have really risen.
Charlotte in North Caroline and Orlando in Florida witnessed the biggest tech pay rises, at 13.8% and 13.4%, respectively. This was closely followed by New York City with an 11.6% and then Austin (9.7% rise) and Philadelphia (9.3% rise).
It’s in such cities where local officials have spent years trying to foster a local tech scene, attracting startups fuelled by venture capital and creating a steady pipeline of young techies thanks to burgeoning ecosystems and regional universities.
Take Austin, which has witnessed an influx of tech giant relocations in the last year, from Tesla and Hewlett Packard to Oracle’s recent announcement. The city’s lower corporate taxes, looser regulations and affordable living make it a top tech hub.
However, there have also been declines with tech salary decreases also note, including in Portland, Seattle and Chicago.