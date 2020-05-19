Google announces new Clips camera at its latest hardware event

Alphabet’s Google revealed its new product at the latest company event, held on 4 October in San Francisco; a pocket-sized camera that uses artificial intelligence (AI).

The camera named Google Clips uses facial recognition to capture certain faces and expressions.

Using AI, the clip-on camera can record images without the use of a shutter, leaving the owner to save and share.

The $249 camera constantly looks out for facial expressions, such as smiling, to indicate that it should start recording.

Juston Payne, Google Product Manager, unveiled the new product at Google’s Hardware event.

“It looks for stable, clear shots of people you know, and you help the camera learn who's important to you,” commented Payne.

"All the machine learning happens on the device itself, so just like any point-and-shoot, nothing leaves your device until you decide to save and share it.”

Subsequent to the release of this new technology, camera manufacturer GoPro saw a dip in its stock, falling by about 5% during midday trading. Prior to Google’s announcement, the stock opened at $11.06.

Also released at the event was news of a Now Playing feature on the second generation of Google’s Pixel smartphones that can recognize audio without accessing cloud servers.

Google is yet to announce the release date for Clips but claims that it will be soon.