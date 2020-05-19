Google launches the Google AI Impact Challenge

Alphabet-owned Google has announced a new initiative to drive AI development as a force for good

The firm is unifying its existing AI projects focused on creating a positive societal impact – such as its flood and famine prediction systems, and whale protection initiative – under a program called AI for Social Good.

In addition, it is encouraging nonprofits, academics, and social enterprises around the world to submit AI-based ideas and proposals for addressing humanitarian, environmental, and social issues via the Google AI Impact Challenge.

See more:

Google said in a blog post that it does not expect applicants to be experts in AI, and has published a guide to the technology and its multifarious applications to help people develop their ideas more constructively.

Selected organizations will benefit from Google’s support in making their ideas a reality through coaching from the firm’s AI experts, grant funding from US$25mn set aside for the project, and Google Cloud credits and consultation.

“Grantees will also join a specialized Launchpad Accelerator program, and we’ll tailor additional support to each project’s needs in collaboration with data science nonprofit DataKind,” the blog added.

“In spring of 2019, an international panel of experts, who work in computer science and the social sector, will help us choose the top proposals.