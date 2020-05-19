Intel targets $200bn data marketing opportunity by 2022

The California-based company, Intel Xeon Processors, has confirmed $1bn in artificial intelligence revenue while also targeting a $200bn data market opportunity in 2022, Information Age reports.

Following the launch of Intel Xeon Scalable platform in July, the technology giants has seen a surge in demand and is believed to have shipped more than 2mn units in the second quarter of 2018.

“I find it astounding that 90% of the world’s data was generated in the past two years. And analysts forecast that by 2025 data will exponentially grow by ten times and reach 163 zettabytes,” said Navin Shenoy, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Data Centre Group (DCG) at Intel Corp.

“But we have a long way to go in harnessing the power of this data, a safe guess is that only about 1% of it is utilised, processed and acted upon.”

“Imagine what could happen if we were able to effectively leverage more of this data at scale.”

After implementing the first Xeon processor 20 years ago, the company has seen major developments over the years which culminated in over $1 billion in revenue raised from customers operating AI on Intel Xeon processors in the data centre in 2017.

The firm has continued to make progress in the first four weeks of the third quarter after it sent another 1mn units.

“Our investments in optimising Intel Xeon processors and Intel FPGAs for artificial intelligence are also paying off,” Shenoy added.