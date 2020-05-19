iPad HD rumors coming to surface

Reports have been bubbling for months now about the iPad 2 that are hoping to come to fruition later this year. Apple is currently manufacturing a slightly upgraded iPad, named the iPad 2 Plus, but now new sources are coming out suggesting that the next generation device will be dubbed the “iPad HD." Since the iPhone 4 came out earlier this year, we can’t help but be in awe of its Retina screen and amazing photo and video capabilities. If the next-gen iPad 2 even had a fraction of the HD-like screen, we can imagine the device will please the fingers and eyes of many tech geeks.

Unnamed sources are saying that not only will there be a newly designed iPhone coming out this fall, but that the iPad’s new family member is said to sport a double resolution screen (2048 x 1536). The idea behind the iPad HD will be the professional version targeted to the higher end market and possibly those who work in the video and photo production industries. Sources also believe that the iPad HD will be introduced with an iPad version of Final Cut or Aperture as a sort of complementary device in the iPad 2 line.

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:

Top Ten Biggest Brands

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA

Bloggers admit that while the iPad HD rumor may sound a bit off, it seems to make sense for many Apple users and fans. Think about the MacBook and the MacBook Pro – somewhat of a same connection. Apple already offers low and high-end versions of its computers and iPods so we wouldn’t be entirely surprised if various versions come out for the iPhone and the iPad.

If rumors become truth, it would be a smart move on Apple’s part to offer affordable and high-end devices to its plethora of customers.