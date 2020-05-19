Article
Technology & AI

It's official: Apple launches the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and the Apple Watch

By Jabong world
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Apple has released a 5.5-inch iPhone, called the iPhone 6 Plus, marking the tech giant’s first foray into the phone-tablet hybrid (phablet) market. It also released the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and the Apple Watch at an event in Cupertino, California.

READ MORE: How many iPhone 6's does Apple expect to sell?

Key features few of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus:

  • A faster Apple A8 processor, which Apple claims is 25 percent faster than the previous processor.
  • A better battery life than the iPhone 5s.
  • Ion-strengthened Retina HD resolution displays.
  • The iPhone 6 is only 6.8 millimeters thick and the iPhone 6 Plus is 7.1 millimeters — both thinner than the 7.6-millimeter iPhone 5s.
  • An improved FaceTime camera capable of HDR photo and video, and burst mode.
  • A new NFC payment system called Apple Pay that lets people pay with their iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

According to Apple, the iPhone 6 will retail from $199 with a two-year contract, while the iPhone 6 Plus will start at $299. Pre-orders begin on September 12, with phones shipping on September 19.

READ MORE: [INFOGRAPHIC] 7 years of the iPhone

There has been much speculation leading up to Apple’s event today, with many critics wondering if the company would indeed develop a larger screen. However, it is really a no-brainer for Apple, seeing as it is thought that in three years, phablets will outsell both laptops and tablets, according to a report from market research firm IDC.

What’s more, key competitor Samsung strengthened its position in the phablet market last week by releasing the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge.

The company separately introduced Apple Watch, available in two different sizes with a sapphire crystal display. Apple's first foray into the highly anticipated wearables market will be available "early next year" for $349 and up.

iPhone 6AppleiPhone 6 PlusApple Watch
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI