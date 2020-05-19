It's official: Apple launches the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and the Apple Watch

Apple has released a 5.5-inch iPhone, called the iPhone 6 Plus, marking the tech giant’s first foray into the phone-tablet hybrid (phablet) market. It also released the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and the Apple Watch at an event in Cupertino, California.

READ MORE: How many iPhone 6's does Apple expect to sell?

Key features few of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus:

A faster Apple A8 processor, which Apple claims is 25 percent faster than the previous processor.

A better battery life than the iPhone 5s.

Ion-strengthened Retina HD resolution displays.

The iPhone 6 is only 6.8 millimeters thick and the iPhone 6 Plus is 7.1 millimeters — both thinner than the 7.6-millimeter iPhone 5s.

An improved FaceTime camera capable of HDR photo and video, and burst mode.

A new NFC payment system called Apple Pay that lets people pay with their iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

According to Apple, the iPhone 6 will retail from $199 with a two-year contract, while the iPhone 6 Plus will start at $299. Pre-orders begin on September 12, with phones shipping on September 19.

READ MORE: [INFOGRAPHIC] 7 years of the iPhone

There has been much speculation leading up to Apple’s event today, with many critics wondering if the company would indeed develop a larger screen. However, it is really a no-brainer for Apple, seeing as it is thought that in three years, phablets will outsell both laptops and tablets, according to a report from market research firm IDC.

What’s more, key competitor Samsung strengthened its position in the phablet market last week by releasing the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge.

The company separately introduced Apple Watch, available in two different sizes with a sapphire crystal display. Apple's first foray into the highly anticipated wearables market will be available "early next year" for $349 and up.