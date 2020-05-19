Article
Technology & AI

iTunes Connect Just Went Down. Were You Hacked?

By maria collazo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

If you attempt to access iTunes Connect this morning, you’ll find that the site has been temporarily taken down. This is due to a number of reports flooding in from developers stating that when attempting to log in, they were being redirected to the wrong accounts.

[READ MORE] DATA SECURITY: How Not to Be the Next Target

Screenshots began to be shared on Twitter, as you can see from the examples below, with some of the accounts that were compromised having been developed by large companies and small, indie developers.

The following set of screenshots shows the different accounts that were accessed consecutively from the same user at 8:20 a.m., 8:40 a.m. and 8:46 a.m.

Having begun around 8 a.m. Pacific Time, users were being mismatched to other accounts and being shown other apps from completely different developers.

But while other developers’ apps were being displayed, attempting to take further action resulted in an “Unable to Process Request” error and a redirect to the proper account, according to MacRumors. Sales and payment information for the mismatched account did not seem to be accessible during this bug.

[READ MORE] Is Your Business Technologically Efficient?

The error, however, allowed developers to see private email addresses and other details of people they were logged in as, presenting the issue as a major security concern. It’s unclear whether the login error allowed developers to actually make changes to others’ accounts.

Apple has yet to comment on the situation but it does not look good for the brand who just recovered from a major iCloud hack last year.

iTunes Connect is a hub for iOS and Mac software makers, allowing for the sale of developed apps on the iOS and Mac App Stores. 

Let's connect! Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

AppleData Security
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI