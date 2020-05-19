Kindle Fire Owners Likely to Switch to Upcoming iPad 3

There’s no such thing as loyalty in the tech world…unless you’re Apple. Sure, people often pledge allegiance to particular brands, but when it comes down to it; tech consumers are always on the lookout for the latest and greatest version of the latest and greatest gadget on the market. And sales figures and consumer studies consistently show that Apple is the brand consumers most often look to when it comes time to spend.

The tablet market is no exception to that trend. A study from deal-shopping site TechBargains.com found that the iPad 3, rumored to be released next month, is an object of desire for existing tablet owners, including about 58 percent of surveyed owners of Amazon’s Kindle Fire.

While Amazon certainly had reason to celebrate its noteworthy Q4 in 2011, when it sold an estimated 3.9 million Kindle Fire tablets and scooped up 14.3 percent market share, it seems that even those who recently brought a Kindle Fire into their lives are looking to upgrade to the more expensive, technically advanced Apple offering.

“When it comes to tablets, Apple’s iPad will continue to remain the leader,” said Yung Trang, President of TechBargains.com. “But what’s very interesting is that Kindle Fire was released just three months ago and yet more than half of Fire owners already know that they will, in fact, buy the iPad 3. This could be a commentary on consumer dissatisfaction with Amazon’s product or simply a message that the iPad’s user experience remains unparalleled.”

TechBargains.com’s survey did find that 16 percent of those surveyed think the iPad 3 will be too expensive and another 35 percent have not yet decided whether or not they will buy one. But 74 percent of respondents said that they believe that no other tablet even compares to an iPad.

Rumors have been swirling that a Kindle Fire 2 may make an appearance as early as spring of this year, and an official announcement may sway a few Apple devotees if—and only if—its specs don’t leave too much to be desired.