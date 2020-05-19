A look inside Montreal’s $250mn Technopole Angus Green Neighbourhood project

Late last month, the Quebec government announced that it would provide $20.5mn in funding for Montreal’s Technopole Angus Green Neighbourhood project.

“We are extremely pleased to see the Technopole Angus eco-district come alive,” said President and CEO of Societe de Developpement Angus. “We applaud with enthusiasm the financial participation of the Government of Quebec, which allows us to start all the infrastructure works, including an energy transfer loop between the buildings and an eco-responsible management system.”

Yaccarini announced that construction of the project would begin in the Spring at the Major Projects Strategic Forum, with the project expected to cost $250mn in total.

The neighbourhood will span 895,000 square feet and will include housing and office developments, alongside public and green space, all designed to the highest environmental standards.

The plan, developed in collaboration by architecture companies Provencher_Roy and Nip Paysage, includes an energy loop for heat exchange between buildings that will reduce energy consumption by 40% and gas emissions by 26%, in addition to landscaping systems that will reuse 95% of rainwater.

The focal point of the neighbourhood will be the Cite Angus – a condominium development that will be tailored for families, featuring 120 two, three or four-bedroom units, geared particularly towards affordable housing initiatives.

“This is a vision that unfolds today and will have a catalytic effect for East Montreal,” said Yaccarini.