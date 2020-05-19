Michelin's inaugural Movin'On summit a success

This week, Michelin successfully launched the first edition of Movin’On, the company’s international summit on sustainable mobility.

The event ran from 13-15 June in Montreal, and during that time drew over 4,000 participants from 31 countries. These people included scientists, entrepreneurs, visionaries and creatives. Movin’On’s overarching theme was ‘From Ambition to Action’, and aimed to share knowledge, exchange on future perspectives and explore collaborative paths in an effort to help propel sustainable mobility to new heights.

Yesterday, President of Michelin Jean Dominique Senard announced that Movin'On would be returning to Montreal in 2018. Organising partner C2 also commented. “"As organising partner, C2 set the stage that brought together the biggest players and notable innovators in sustainable mobility from here and around the world,” Richard St-Pierre, President of C2 International said. “The Movin'On experience gave participants the opportunity to discover and share with others, while providing the platform to move directly from ambition to action and create meaningful collaborations. As we look ahead to the future with great optimism, we're excited at the prospect of building on the success of this first edition and forging a long-term partnership that will drive the progress of sustainable mobility's ecosystem."

“Michelin, leader in sustainable mobility, completely reinvents the worldwide summit that for 20 years now has mobilized the key players in sustainable mobility,” stated Jean-Dominique Senard, President of Michelin.

Movin'On in numbers



Over 4,000 participants from 31 countries

40 start-ups and 105 partners including universities, research institutes and governments

80 speakers

48 workshops and masterclasses

