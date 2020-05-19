Microsoft and ENGIE: Renewable initiative

Microsoft and ENGIE announce an initiative for a long-term solar and wind energy power purchase agreement (PPA) to provide 24/7 supply to the United States.

The initiative will implement Darwin – ENGIE’s energy software – combined with Microsoft’s intelligent cloud services to optimize the performance of the hybrid renewable assets.

Microsoft is set to purchase 230MW from two of ENGIE’s projects in Texas – Las Lomas wind project and Anson Solar Center project – that are set to come on-line in 2021. These purchases will bring Microsoft’s renewable energy portfolio to over 1,900MW.

“ENGIE’s ambition is to work with our customers and communities to lead the transition to a zero-carbon world,” commented Isabelle Kocher, CEO of ENGIE. “We are proud to support Microsoft in its plan to increasingly meet its energy needs with renewable power, and to do so in a highly customized way to meet 24/7 demand over many years.”

SEE ALSO:

With renewable energy expected to be the largest single source of electricity growth in the next five years (International Energy Agency - IEA), ENIGE and Microsoft are working to advance digital transformation with the help of each company’s technology. ENGIE’s Darwin software has currently been deployed in more than 15,000MW of assets globally providing real-time plant monitoring, control and analysis. The software relies on the latest technology from Microsoft to continue to provide optimized performance.

“Procuring more renewable energy helps transform our operations, but when we pair that with Microsoft’s leading cloud and AI tools, we can transform the world,” said Carlo Purassanta, area vice president, Microsoft France. “This agreement with ENGIE is an exciting step toward a low-carbon future, driven by capital investments and enabled by data.”

ENGIE

Revenue: US$81.2bn

No. of employees: 64,569 (LinkedIn)

CEO: Isabelle Kocher

Microsoft

Revenue: US$125.8bn

No. of employees: 172,641 (LinkedIn)

CEO: Satya Nadella

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief USA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.