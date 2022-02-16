NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

We live in unsettled times, and that disruption has brought with it solutions based largely on technology and innovation.

CB Insights helps companies make smarter technology decisions based on data, and its latest report looks at emerging and developing trends and tech for 2022.

2021 saw significant supply chain disruption, vaccine rollouts, and other significant global milestones largely dependent on technology for a solution. With climate change and cybercrime thrown into the mix, 2022 looks like being another year of change.

“In 2022, expect to settle into the ‘new normal’ where disruption is always a possibility. To keep up with the sea change of the past couple of years, tech and industry players will rethink what they produce, and how,” states the report.

“This year brings huge opportunities for tech companies to make major, meaningful moves in healthcare – an industry tech leaders have been after for years. Digital identities will also become a lucrative opportunity, as talk of the metaverse and NFTs further accelerates. But plunging deeper into virtual worlds opens up the playing field to more cybercrime: security solutions will become a major priority, especially as crypto hype and data privacy controversies continue to boom.”

From lab-grown meat alternatives to ultrafast deliveries, here are CB Insights’ Top 12 Trends to watch.