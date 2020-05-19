Article
Technology & AI

Petronas pulls plug on $36bn British Columbia LNG project

By Mohammed Mestar
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Plans to construct a $36bn liquefied natural gas export facility in Port Edward, British Columbia have been shelved by energy giant Petronas.

A shift in market conditions is the reason given in a statement this week for its complete withdrawal from the high-profile Pacific NorthWest LNG project.

PNW LNG was approved by federal government last September but Petronas had withheld its investment against a backdrop of cost-cutting at the Malaysian company.

The decision represents a hit to Canada’s ambitions of becoming a leader in the export of LNG, an area in which the United States has enjoyed remarkable recent growth.

See also: 


It was expected that the Lelu Island facility would have employed 4,500 workers during peak construction and brought in $2.5bn to federal, provicial and municipal governments through taxes and royalties.

Petronas will continue to explore opportunities in the area through its stake in the North Montney Joint Venture, a project looking at extractions in the Rocky Mountains. 

“We are disappointed that the extremely challenging environment brought about by the prolonged depressed prices and shifts in the energy industry have led us to this decision,” said Anuar Taib, Chairman of the PNW LNG Board.

“Petronas and its North Montney Joint Venture partners remain committed to developing their significant natural gas assets in Canada and will continue to explore all options as part of its long-term investment strategy moving forward.”

CanadaBritish ColumbiaEnergyLNG
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI