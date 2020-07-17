Rogers: driving connectivity and tech innovation in Canada

Founded in 1960, Ted Rogers believed in the power of communication to enlighten, embolden, and entertain. From modest beginnings Rogers has developed into a ‘formidable technology and media company’.

“At the heart of it, we connect people, businesses and communities to each other, and to the world around them. It’s why we wake up each and every day — to connect Canadians to a world of possibilities and the memorable moments that matter most in their lives.”

Striving to provide Canadians with the best

“Our customers and audiences come first. We strive to always be clear, simple and fair as we connect them to the people and things that matter most.”

Networks & 5G

Via its network and 5G capabilities Rogers strives to connect Canadians across the country’ trusted networks, and leading the way when it comes to 5G technology innovation.

“Our reliable network connects Canadians to what matters, from family check-ins to life-saving 911 emergency services. Backed by innovative partnerships, we are leading the way with 5G.”

Wireless

Being one of the first national carriers to introduce ‘worry-free’ unlimited data plans across the country, Rogers is paving the way when it comes to 5G connectivity, via its three wireless brands - Rogers, Fido and Chatr.

“We offer choice and enable connection – to family, to friends, to experiences – so that everything that matters is in the palm of your hand.”

Connected homes

As part of its services Rogers provides its customers looking to connect their home with dependable and personalised WiFi. “Connected home brings seamless, simple technology for your lifestyle.”

Media

In support of filmmakers and the power of documentary, Rogers provides its industry leading content platform known as ‘Rogers Sports & Media’s suite’ that entertains, informs and engages Canadians.

Supporting businesses

Built on ‘the dream of a pioneering entrepreneur’, Rogers drives that spirit within its services in order to help organisations power their business and drive innovation. Rogers is committed to investing in technologies and infrastructure to serve its business customers.

“At Rogers, the entrepreneurial spirit is part of our DNA. Ever since our founder Ted Rogers took out a small loan to purchase Canada’s first FM radio station, we’ve been committed to fostering the growth of Canadian business.”

To find out more about the services Rogers provides its customers, click here!

Rogers’ response to COVID-19

“We know that there is a lot of uncertainty in your daily life right now. One of the things you don’t have to worry about is staying connected.”

By harnessing its 60 years of experience, Rogers is continuously supporting people, communities and businesses in Canada to move #ForwardTogether and maintain connectivity to the information and technology needed.

To find out how Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) is partnering with Rogers, click here!

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America .