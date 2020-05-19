Article
Technology & AI

Tesla's gigafactory will triple planned production

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Tesla’s Nevada factory will have much higher production than intended.

Tesla is building an enormous ‘gigafactory’ just outside Sparks, which when completed will stretch across around 10 million square feet.

The company has built 1.9 million feet of it thus far, and is hurrying to complete the project in time for the launch of the Model 3 sedan, costing $35,000. There have already been 400,000 pre-orders.

The facility will be able to produce enough batteries to support 1.5 million cars, which is thrice the number of cars CEO Elon Musk had intended the factory to support.

The Model 3 could create $20 billion in revenue per year for Tesla, and an annual gross profit of $5 billion.

The company aims to produce up to 500,000 cars per year before 2020 which would require it to produce its own lithium-ion battery cells. It currently buys them from Panasonic in Japan, but the new gigafactory – and potential future gigafactories – should take away some of the strain.

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the July issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

Elon MuskTeslaelectric carsNevada
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI