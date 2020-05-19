Article
Technology & AI

Tetris Coming Soon to Nintendo 3DS

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
At E3, Tetris online has announced the upcoming release of Tetris for Nintendo 3DS. Releasing in North America this October, Tetris for Nintendo 3DS brings the well-known and widely-loved game to the 3D playing field.

Offering 20 eye-catching game modes, Tetris for Nintendo 3DS provides a large range of innovative puzzles to solve while playing.

“The unique capabilities of Nintendo 3DS inspired us to develop a Tetris game that exceeds fan expectations at every level,” said Minoru Arakawa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tetris Online, Inc in a statement. “Tetris for Nintendo 3DS delivers an experience that you have to see to believe.”

Business Review Canada got a close-up look of Tetris in 3D and the game is perfect for the platform—popping out of the handheld for a fun filled puzzle adventure. What was really exciting was a game mode called “Fever” which provides a fast and furious Tetris experience, switching colors and screens constantly to rack up as many points as possible.

Tetris for Nintendo 3DS features some exciting specs:

  • Over 20 Game Modes
  • Party Game Modes for multiplayer capabilities
  • Augmented reality opportunities while in game

Developed by Hudson, Tetris for Nintendo 3DS is rated E for Everyone. The brand, being one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world, offering the game on the Nintendo 3DS brings traditional fun to a new dimension.  

video gameTetrisNintendoTetris for Nintendo 3DS
