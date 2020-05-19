Uber Tests Local Delivery Service Called Corner Store

Uber has launched a new experimental service in Washington D.C. called Corner Store, which allows a select number of users to order household items for same day delivery. Corner Store can be accessed from the Uber mobile app.

The service will run for a couple of weeks and will only be available in two designated delivery zones in Washington D.C. Select customers can order goods between the hours of 9am and 9pm, Monday to Friday.

To order items, users must enter their location and the app will let them know if a delivery driver is available. The customer will receive a link to a list of items available to buy. Initially there will be about 100 available products, which will include essentials such as diapers, medicine, toothpaste and more. For a full list, click here. The driver will then call the customer, who is required to make their order via telephone. As with all Uber services, no cash is required but rather payment will be taken direct from their customers account via the app.

The new service is a step in a new direction for Uber, which until this point has focused purely on taxi services. Uber could be setting itself up to rival the likes of Amazon and Google Shopping Express, which also offer same day delivery of goods to select customers.

Some Uber D.C. users will see Corner Store available in their app right now. Uber has also launched a sign-up page where users can ask to be included in the experiment. Those users are required to be within the specified delivery zones.