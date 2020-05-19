Article
US cloud service startup to be acquired by Samsung

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
California-based Joyent Inc. is to be bought by Samsung Electronics.

The cloud services startup company will enable Samsung to enhance its digital services, by enabling the Korean business to access its own cloud platform to run internet-based services, thus eliminating the need to rent other data centres. 

Despite being one of the largest global hardware manufacturers, as well as a top supplier of smartphones and televisions, software has historically been a weakness for Samsung. It opened an innovation centre in Silicon Valley in 2013 in an attempt to combat this, and has been buying American startups ever since, in response to suggestions that it outsources to other companies' technological expertise. 

In 2015, Samsung bought LoopPay, utilising its technology to launch mobile payment services in the US, China, South Korea, and others. Industry experts say these external services have bolstered Samsung's mobile device sales.

 

