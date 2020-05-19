Verizon Wireless announced its first quarter earnings results this morning, disclosing iPhone 4 activations making for 2.2 million since the device became available on February 11. If you break down the numbers, Verizon activated almost 45,000 devices for the 49 days it has been available. AT&T revealed its Q1 2011 earnings, including 3.6 million iPhone activations, making for 40,000 activations per day for the quarter. We can even imagine the sorts of numbers that Apple is swimming in by not spreading out its mobile sales between the two most popular carriers.



During Q1 2011 alone, 5.8 million iPhone 4’s were activated, which is about 37 percent of the total 18.6 million phones sold by Apple. Reports are coming out that there hasn’t been that much of an impact, as of yet, regarding subscriber losses for AT&T. Last year, the iPhone was available from 151 carriers in 88 countries and has jumped to 186 carriers in 90 countries in this quarter.



According to the editors at Beta News:

“For the purposes of comparing activations as percentage of total iPhone sales, the numbers are consistent enough and revealing for the previous three quarters. During fourth calendar quarter, the United States accounted for 25 percent of global iPhone sales, based on 4.1 million AT&T activations and 16.24 million units shipped worldwide by Apple. For the third quarter, when Apple launched iPhone 4, the United States accounted for substantially more -- 37 percent of global sales, based on 5.2 million AT&T activations and 14.1 million units shipped worldwide by Apple. For second quarter: 38 percent, based on 3.2 million activations and 8.4 million global sales.”







