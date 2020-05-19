Walgreens Boots Alliance and Microsoft establish partner to develop new health care delivery models

The Walgreens Boots Alliance and Microsoft announced this week the establishment of a strategic partnership with the aim of transforming the healthcare delivery space. Going forward, the two companies will collaborate on the development of new health care delivery models, technology and retail innovations to advance and improve the future of healthcare. Microsoft will contribute the use of its cloud and artificial intelligence platform, Microsoft Azure, as well as health care investments, and new retail solutions, which the Walgreens Boots Alliance will combine with its customer reach, convenient locations, outpatient health care services and industry expertise.

“Improving health outcomes while lowering the cost of care is a complex challenge that requires broad collaboration and strong partnership between the health care and tech industries,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “Together with Walgreens Boots Alliance, we aim to deliver on this promise by putting people at the center of their health and wellness, combining the power of the Azure cloud and AI technology and Microsoft 365 with Walgreens Boots Alliance’s deep expertise and commitment to helping communities around the world lead healthier and happier lives.”

“Our strategic partnership with Microsoft demonstrates our strong commitment to creating integrated, next-generation, digitally enabled health care delivery solutions for our customers, transforming our stores into modern neighborhood health destinations and expanding customer offerings,” said Stefano Pessina, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

“WBA will work with Microsoft to harness the information that exists between payors and health care providers to leverage, in the interest of patients and with their consent, our extraordinary network of accessible and convenient locations to deliver new innovations, greater value and better health outcomes in health care systems across the world.”

Walgreens Boots Alliance, as part of the deal, will transfer its IT platforms and infrastructure to Microsoft Azure, which will become the company’s strategic cloud provider. The transition will help Walgreens Boots Alliance accelerate its speed to market while gaining deeper insights into customer behaviour and preferences.