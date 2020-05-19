Walmart launches eBooks in latest move to compete with Amazon

The US-based retail giant, Walmart, has announced it will roll out its eBooks in a partnership with Rakuten Kobo, USA Today reports.

Rakuten Kobo, who are the digital book division of Japan’s top ecommerce company, will produce the digital books that will be available for purchase in Walmart stores and online.

Walmart customers will also be able to sign up for a new subscription service that allows shoppers to obtain one audiobook a month for a monthly fee of $9.99.

The move sees Walmart attempt to disrupt Amazon since the e-commerce giants first became successful through selling audiobooks online.

The company has already started to compete with Amazon since it began to add new products, experiences and online partners.

In a release online on Walmart’s website, Mario Pacini, General Manager of Entertainment at Walmart eCommerce US, said: “We’re really excited about this new category, and we know our customers will be too. To celebrate the launch, we’re offering first-time customers who sign up online $10 off their first a la carte eBook or audiobook.”

“Walmart eBooks will complement our vast physical book assortment and offer customers a comprehensive digital book solution, introducing an entirely new category that hasn’t been previously available at Walmart.”