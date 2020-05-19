Article
Technology & AI

Walmart launches eBooks in latest move to compete with Amazon

By mcpherrin mcpherrin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The US-based retail giant, Walmart, has announced it will roll out its eBooks in a partnership with Rakuten Kobo, USA Today reports.

Rakuten Kobo, who are the digital book division of Japan’s top ecommerce company, will produce the digital books that will be available for purchase in Walmart stores and online.

Walmart customers will also be able to sign up for a new subscription service that allows shoppers to obtain one audiobook a month for a monthly fee of $9.99.

The move sees Walmart attempt to disrupt Amazon since the e-commerce giants first became successful through selling audiobooks online.

See more:

The company has already started to compete with Amazon since it began to add new products, experiences and online partners.

In a release online on Walmart’s website, Mario Pacini, General Manager of Entertainment at Walmart eCommerce US, said: “We’re really excited about this new category, and we know our customers will be too. To celebrate the launch, we’re offering first-time customers who sign up online $10 off their first a la carte eBook or audiobook.”

“Walmart eBooks will complement our vast physical book assortment and offer customers a comprehensive digital book solution, introducing an entirely new category that hasn’t been previously available at Walmart.”

WalmartAmazonUSebooks
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI