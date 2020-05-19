Walmart testing automated kiosk for online grocery order collections

Walmart is developing a self-service refrigerated kiosk from which customers can collect their online grocery orders



This automated service is similar and in addition to Walmart’s kiosks for non-grocery orders, which are being rolled out to 700 locations nationwide.

Currently undergoing a trial run at a superstore in Sherman, Texas, the latest model of the grocery kiosk is large enough to serve five customers simultaneously where the original desk could only serve two.

The first iteration of the grocery-based kiosk was tested in Oklahoma last year.

Upon receiving an online order, Walmart staff pick the goods and pack them for collection in one of the kiosks. Once their order is ready, the customer receives an email prompt complete with the necessary barcode to collect their groceries at the kiosk.

See more:

Walmart claims the process of collection takes less than a minute and that it plans to add further pickup times to enable collection day or night.

The kiosks are limited to specific hours of operation for the time being, and certain items are ineligible for the service dependent on their size or the need for age verification.

This is one of many initiatives that Walmart has incorporated to further integrate online and offline shopping experiences, following in Amazon’s footsteps to bring customer convenience to the forefront of its retail operations.